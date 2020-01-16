Pedestrian in hospital after collision involving City of Winnipeg sanding truck

A woman is in hospital in unstable condition after a collision involving a City of Winnipeg sanding truck Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Clonard Avenue near St. Anne's Road at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian, says a police news release issued Thursday morning.

A woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition and she remains there, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. The City of Winnipeg confirmed a sanding vehicle from its fleet was involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the collision should call police at 204-975-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).