Child in critical condition after 2 people hit by car in Winnipeg
A child is in hospital in critical condition after two people were hit by a car near Winnipeg's Slaw Rebchuck Bridge.
Northbound lanes of Isabel Street at Logan Avenue are blocked by police
Winnipeg police said the people were hit around noon at Isabel Street and Logan Avenue.
There is no word on the condition or age of the other person taken to hospital.
The northbound lanes of Isabel at Logan are blocked by police, who expect it to remain that way through the evening rush hour.