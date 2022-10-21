Pedestrian struck, killed on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway

One person is dead after a collision involving a pedestrian on Winnipeg's south side, according to a police news release.

RCMP Traffic Services responded to the collision on the Perimeter Highway, east of the intersection of St. Anne's Road at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The initial investigation found that a semi-trailer was travelling eastbound when a pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties are still working to confirm the identity of the deceased.

The driver of the semi, a 52-year-old man from Blumenort, Man., was not injured.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.

