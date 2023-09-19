Manitoba PCs promise more health-care services at pharmacies

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they will ensure more health-care services are available at pharmacies if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tory plan would see pharmacists treat common conditions such as strep throat, pink eye and tick bites, as well as managing chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Speaking at a pharmacy in his Winnipeg constituency, Radisson PC candidate James Teitsma said Tuesday the change would offer easier access to health care and reduce the demand on clinics and doctors offices.

He says it would also reduce the need for patients to go to multiple locations for treatment and prescription-filling.

Darren Murphy, the board president of Pharmacists Manitoba, welcomes the idea and says it would bring Manitoba in line with other provinces.

The Tories are focusing on health care as a theme of their campaign this week, after two weeks spent on issues such as

affordability and economic development.

In a separate announcement Tuesday at Centro Caboto in Winnipeg, PC Fort Whyte candidate Obby Khan promised to extend an existing provincial arts and culture funding program that will provide $100 million over four years, and top up its commitment to pools at the Waverley West Recreation Campus by $10 million.