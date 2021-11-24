4th-wave COVID outbreaks at Manitoba care homes upsetting but 'not surprising,' expert on aging says

As Manitoba wraps up booster shots for those living in long term care, six personal care homes in the province are in the midst of COVID-19 outbreaks.

To date nine people have died.

Most of the homes involved had received their third dose of vaccine prior to the outbreak being declared. Currently, about 96 per cent of people over 80 are fully vaccinated.

Third Crossing Manor in Gladstone has Manitoba's largest outbreak of Manitoba's fourth wave to date with 70 cases — more than half of which are residents. At Benito Health Centre, 19 personal care home residents and eight staff have tested positive for the virus.

According to provincial data, the Holy Family Home in Winnipeg is reporting two active cases of COVID-19. Outbreaks were also declared in Neepawa, Arborg and Russell, each involving fewer than 10 cases.

"It's not surprising, it's upsetting. When the vaccines came in, and we prioritized long-term care residents, I was grateful for that but my expectations were fairly low," said Dawn Bowdish, the Canada Research Chair on Aging and Immunity.

She said some people in long-term care, due to old age, health conditions and/or being on immunosuppressant medications, are not fully protected by vaccination even after getting their third dose.

"You can't have the perfect immune response to a vaccine without a perfect immune system, and unfortunately so many residents don't have that," she said.

Bowdish said given the increased risk among seniors, vaccines are just one tool to help prevent COVID-19, and they need to be protected in other ways, such as people around them being fully vaccinated, increased use of personal protective equipment, having visits outside and being more careful overall.

She said addressing bigger issues in long-term care homes like staffing patterns, crowding, ventilation and care home standards is also important.

"Until we reduce crowding and have higher standards for long-term care, COVID and other respiratory problems will be a sad part of life."

Manitoba rolled out booster shots inside personal care homes earlier this month. That provides some optimism, Bowdish said, noting it takes about two weeks for peak protection.

"[There is] some wonderful data that's coming out of countries that have started third dosing a bit ahead of us. Even people who are staff, visitors who might be older themselves … carrying this virus in is reduced with the third dose, so my hope is that the number of these outbreaks will be reduced as we all move toward getting our third dose."

Bowdish added if this were an influenza pandemic, maybe 30 per cent of people in long-term care would have responded to vaccinations.

"The fact that over 80 per cent of residents have responded to these vaccines is nothing short of miraculous," she said.