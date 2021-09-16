PC party members complain of missing ballots days before mail-in leadership vote

Days before Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party is slated to select a new leader, some party members say they still haven't received their ballots in the mail.

On Saturday, the PCs are slated to reveal whether Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson or former Conservative MP Shelly Glover will become their new leader as well as Manitoba's next premier.

The announcement will be made at Winnipeg's Victoria Inn after the ballots are counted.

Some party members who still haven't received their ballots in the mail say they are concerned the vote will not be fair.

Gimli-area resident Cheryl Andrews said neither she nor her husband received a ballot after renewing their memberships in September.

"I don't know what to make of that, but it's not fair and it's really unfortunate," said Andrews. She said she has not been able to reach the PC party office by phone.

Andrews said she would gladly drive to Winnipeg to vote, but has no means of doing so because she does not have a ballot.

"I think they should postpone that vote until the people of Manitoba who are qualified to vote, because they're members of the Manitoba PC party, have an opportunity to make that decision."

Winnipeg resident Norm Gregoire said he too has not heard back from the party after he called to say he has not received his ballot.

He said he's not sure who would get his vote, if he ever gets a ballot.

"I still obviously want to vote and have some say about who is going to be the PC leader, because I still believe that the PC party is what's best for Manitoba," Gregoire said.

It's unclear how many PC members have not received their ballots. The party did immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Glover's campaign suggested a sizable number of members are thus far unable to vote.

"We have raised several concerns about the process from the beginning of the campaign. Those concerns have greatly increased as it is now evident that a significant number of PC party members are going to be disenfranchised by not having their leadership ballot counted," the Glover campaign said in a statement.

"The most important democratic fundamental of our party is the integrity of the voting process. If there are members who will not be able to vote or have their ballot counted, then that is a serious issue that the PC party must address."

The Stefanson campaign did not express similar concerns.

"We are aware of the issue, as is the PC party, [which] is currently working on a solution," the campaign said in a statement. "We have the utmost confidence in the party to ensure everyone who wants to vote will have the ability."

As many as 26,000 party members are eligible to vote.