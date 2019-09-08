Trading barbs: Tories accuse NDP of ignoring rural voters, while NDP demands release of health-care plan

Two days before Manitobans go to the polls, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives slammed the New Democrats for ignoring voters outside Winnipeg, while the NDP demanded the Tories come clean about the health-care reforms if they remain in government.

PC Leader Brian Pallister held a rally in front of around 200 supporters on Sunday afternoon, while NDP Leader Wab Kinew was in front of Seven Oaks General Hospital with dozens of candidates and supporters, as they make their push for voters before Tuesday's election.

In a passionate speech at a hotel conference hall near Winnipeg's airport, Pallister accused the NDP of ignoring Manitoba outside the capital region.

"I'm proud to tell you that yesterday we were outside the Perimeter, and the day before too, because the people outside the Perimeter have dreams just like the people inside it do."

NDP dismisses rural Manitoba: Pallister

He boasted of spending two of the fleeting campaign's final days in rural ridings, finishing his target of visiting each of the province's 57 constituencies.

Kinew has also gone outside Winnipeg during the four-week campaign, including trips to Brandon and Thompson, but the two front-runners in the polls have spent the majority of their time in Winnipeg where most swing ridings are located.

The PC leader encouraged Kinew and his party to read a book about the back roads of Manitoba.

"The NDP doesn't realize that the roads aren't all uphill outside the Perimeter Highway, but I do, and you know it, too," Pallister told his supporters.

Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister and his wife Esther arrive to applause at the Victoria Inn near Winnipeg's airport for a rally with around 200 supporters. (CBC)

Meanwhile, the New Democrats called on the Tories to release a report that would guide future changes to Manitoba's health-care system.

A draft version of the clinical and preventative services plan was provided to government in June, and Kinew argued the public has a right to know how else the Progressive Conservatives would cut health-care if re-elected on Sept 10.

"It's disrespectful to voters in Manitoba that Brian Pallister is continuing to make plans to cut health-care, even before you've had a chance to cast your vote and to send him a message that you want him to stop with these cuts."

The party released an internal document showing that accounting firm Deloitte is working on the report. Kinew said he would fire the consultants if elected.

The PC Party did not explain why it hasn't released the report.

During his address, Kinew thanked the other parties for the interesting ideas they presented, but he asked voters to unite around his party.

'A choice to make'

"But now with two days left, you, the people of Manitoba, have a choice to make and it is a choice between the Manitoba NDP and Brian Pallister's conservatives," said Kinew, who focused his rallying message on health-care — the theme of the party's campaign.

Kinew also took a swipe at the Progressive Conservatives, alleging they pay people to knock on doors for them.

"They can't run on energy. They can't run on excitement. They have to pay people to show up for them at rallies. They have to pay people to show up and hang out with their candidates," Kinew said.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew makes the case for his party as being the one to prevent Brian Pallister from being elected once again. (Ian Froese/CBC)

The Tories say there is no truth to Kinew's accusation.

"Since he brought it up, though, Wab Kinew should have to answer as to how many workers from NDP-affiliated unions have been loaned to his desperate campaign — including those flown in from other provinces," spokesperson Kevin Engstrom said in a statement.

The Elections Financing Act permits registered parties to pay official agents, organizers, managers and office staff to work on election campaigns.

Opinion polls have placed the Progressive Conservatives on the path to another majority government, but the race is expected to be tight in some Winnipeg ridings.

