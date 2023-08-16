Manitoba PCs adamantly deny NDP allegation it's funnelling money, help to its candidates

Progressive Conservative candidates in the upcoming provincial election have organized photo-ops with the recipients of provincial grants, provided a bursary to a high school graduate, and set up at least one cheque presentation following a government announcement.

The opposition New Democrats say the ruling Tories are using taxpayer money to bolster its candidates, a claim the PCs are adamantly denying by saying their candidates are just sharing good news from the government.

NDP MLA Mark Wasyliw was joined by fellow party candidates outside the Fort Garry Community Centre on Tuesday as he alleged PC candidates were being given government resources. He claimed the candidates were handing out cheques on behalf of the provincial government.

In a complaint to the provincial elections commissioner, the NDP provided a social media post in which Selkirk PC candidate Richard Perchotte appears to be holding on to a cheque with a representative of the Marine Museum of Manitoba, which recently received a $25,000 grant through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community fund.

Other social media posts sent to the commissioner include Portage la Prairie candidate Jeff Bereza writing that he's "pleased to be able to share some great news" about the same fund, totalling $100 million, and The Pas-Kameesak candidate Alan McLauchlan stating, "It was my privilege to reach out to the successful recipients" in his part of the province. Both men are seen in photos, posing with grant recipients.

The NDP also produced an email in which Fort Garry candidate Rick Shone told an organization he's been "given the utmost pleasure to represent the government in congratulating you" on the grant.

Wasyliw called the documentation proof that the government is using its candidates to handle the work of elected members and government officials. He also alleged the PC candidates were providing the money.

"What happened here was influence-peddling. They are using and abusing the power of government with taxpayer money. This is not their money. This isn't PC Party money. This is your money. And they're using it to try to influence organization and change their votes, that is concerning," he told the news conference.

PC MLA Cliff Cullen said the allegations are far from the truth.

In fact, none of the nearly 550 projects announced in late July as the newest arts, culture and sport grant recipients has received the money yet.

NDP's complaint 'frivolous': Cullen

"It's disappointing the NDP does not want to celebrate with us as we build stronger communities across Manitoba. Their claims are false, their complaint frivolous, and we expect it to be dealt with in quick order," Cullen said in a statement.

"Our PC team will continue to highlight the investments we're making to enhance arts, culture and sport throughout the province, and encourage our candidates to share the good news."

Stefanie Dunn, executive director of Prairie Fusion Arts and Entertainment in Portage la Prairie, Man., saw nothing amiss in Bereza's conduct when the PC candidate asked to visit the centre after learning it was a grant recipient.

He never gave them money. He reached out after the news of the grant was released, Dunn said.

"We didn't receive anything from Jeff himself, except a handshake and a congratulatory statement. He came with nothing in hand and no agenda," Dunn said.

Bereza was a board member of the arts centre, but resigned once he decided to enter provincial politics, Dunn said.

The package of social media posts, which the NDP presented to the elections commissioner, also includes a June post from Midland PC candidate Lauren Stone. There's a photo of her giving an MLA bursary to a high school graduate at Rosenort School, even though Blaine Pedersen is the constituency's MLA.

The PCs didn't provide an explanation for the high school award, or for the Facebook post from Perchotte that appears to show a cheque presentation stemming from the arts, culture and sport grant the Marine Museum of Manitoba received.

Fake cheque presentation concerns museum

Duane Nicol, board chair of the Selkirk museum that was featured in the post, said the cheque presentation was all for show and no money was exchanged.

He said officials at the Marine Museum of Manitoba agreed to the candidate's visit but weren't aware a photo opportunity was planned.

The museum is non-partisan, Nicol said.

"Appearing in a photo receiving a cheque from an official representative of the organization is appropriate," he said.

"In this case, the concern was that the candidate is not elected, is not the member, not the MLA, does not formally represent the government, and therefore we ought not to have appeared in a photo with the cheque."

The NDP's complaint with the elections commissioner argues that the PCs are breaching Section 33 of the Election Financing Act, which states only an individual who normally resides in Manitoba — not an organization, or a person who doesn't normally live in the province — can make contributions to election candidates. The party is alleging the government is an organization and thus cannot make a contribution, monetary or not.

The elections commissioner doesn't comment on the status of any investigations.

Election day in Manitoba is scheduled for Oct. 3.