Delicious deed: Band makes 100 peanut butter and jam sandwiches for Winnipeg shelter

A Winnipeg band is spreading some holiday cheer — in the form of the sandwiches.

The local folk-punk band The Gerry Hatricks made 100 peanut butter and jam sandwiches for people at the Main Street Project, a non-profit that provides food and shelter to some of the city's most vulnerable people.

The delicious undertaking involved 12 loaves of bread, two tubs of peanut butter. and a whole lot of strawberry jam.

"They're always good, and most people like them," singer and percussionist Kelsey Halldorson said of the sandwiches. "It's filling, and delicious, and you just can't go wrong."

The band's upcoming single is called P.B. Jam, and was the inspiration for the 100 sandwiches. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Gerrit Delaquis, another band member, got the idea while putting together the band's new single, called P.B. Jam.

"It's about being stuck at home when someone really important to you leaves, and you wonder if they're going to come back and how they're doing," he said. "And there's lots of peanut butter and jam sandwiches."

Delaquis says the always-reliable PB & J provides comfort to a lot of people, and he's hoping it will have the same affect on those who will be eating his band's sandwiches.

"It's been a staple. It never lets you down. It's a solid sandwich."

He said he has a particular knack with creating this snack, and wants to make this an annual tradition.

"I'm pretty experienced. I've been making peanut butter sandwiches for a long time. I pretty much have one every day for breakfast. So I'd say I'm a pro at it."