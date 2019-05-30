3 Pauingassi youth arrested after forest fire threatens community

Police have arrested three girls after a forest fire threatened the community of Pauingassi First Nation in eastern Manitoba.

The three youths, two 12-year-olds and one 15-year-old, are all from Pauingassi. They were arrested on May 28, and arson charges are pending against all three, Manitoba RCMP told CBC News.

Pauingassi is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The fire was first spotted on May 27, when it was only 0.1 hectares in size. By the next day, it had grown to 44 hectares in size.

Three girls face arson charges in connection with the fire, which was first spotted on May 27, 2019. (Submitted by the Province of Manitoba)

A Manitoba government spokesperson said six fire crews and helicopter with a bucket continued to fight the fire Thursday, and crews have been able to hold the fire at 44 hectares in size.

He said weather will be a factor in maintaining control of the fire, as hot, dry and windy conditions are forecast for the area.

As of Thursday morning he said there was very little smoke drifting toward the community.

Second fire investigated

The spokesperson said three water bombers and additional fire crews were called to the neighbouring community of Little Grand Rapids Wednesday where a second fire had started.

With help from the local fire department, crews were able to get that fire under control.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the Little Grand Rapids fire and the spokesperson said two youths have been taken into custody as a result.

The fires come almost exactly one year after another wild fire forced the evacuation of more than 1,100 residents from Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids.

Last week, the province announced arson charges had been laid against two men and one youth in relation to last year's fire.

