Performing with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra a 'full circle moment': Paul Shaffer

Canadian musician Paul Shaffer is joining the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra for a special performance.

The Canadian musician, actor and comedian is best known for his role as musical director for the Late Show with David Letterman.



After 30 years in New York, he's on the road touring and is set to perform this weekend with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

The WSO is the first symphony Shaffer saw live, when they traveled to his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont. in the 60s.

He recalls being inspired by the performance, and says this weekend's concerts will be a full circle moment for him

CBC's Emily Brass caught up with him at rehearsal on Friday afternoon.

Paul Shaffer in town to play with Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Duration 3:34 CBC's Emily Brass caught up with Paul Shaffer after his afternoon rehearsal with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. Shaffer will be performing with them Friday and Saturday night. 3:34

