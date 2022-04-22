Performing with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra a 'full circle moment': Paul Shaffer
The Canadian musician, actor and comedian is best known for his role as musical director for the Late Show with David Letterman.
The WSO is the first symphony Shaffer saw live, when they traveled to his hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont. in the 60s.
He recalls being inspired by the performance, and says this weekend's concerts will be a full circle moment for him
CBC's Emily Brass caught up with him at rehearsal on Friday afternoon.
