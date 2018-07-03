Sir Paul McCartney brings Freshen Up tour to Winnipeg in September
Sir Paul McCartney is coming back to Winnipeg.
The 76-year-old music legend and former member of The Beatles announced on Tuesday that he will play Bell MTS place on Sept. 28.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 13.
The stop is part of his Freshen Up tour and will happen the same month that his first new album in five years, Egypt Station, is released.
The last time he was in Winnipeg, in August 2013, McCartney played a sold-out show at Investors Group Field. Just before the concert began, then-Mayor Sam Katz presented McCartney with the Key to the City.
Dozens of fans who couldn't get tickets to that show listened from outside the stadium, setting up lawn chairs and blankets on the grass.
McCartney also played in Winnipeg in 1993. That show, at the old Winnipeg Stadium, was also a sell out.
From the beginnings of The Beatles, McCartney and bandmate John Lennon wrote most of the songs, but it was McCartney who was the main composer on some of the best known tunes, including:
- Yellow Submarine
- Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
- Yesterday
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Let It Be
- Penny Lane
- Hey Jude
- Eleanor Rigby
- I Saw Her Standing There
- The Long And Winding Road
- Blackbird
- With A Little Help From My Friends
- Love Me Do
- Magical Mystery Tour
- When I'm Sixty-Four
- Good Day Sunshine
- Helter Skelter
- Back In The USSR
