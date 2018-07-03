Sir Paul McCartney brings Freshen Up tour to Winnipeg in September

Sir Paul McCartney is coming back to Winnipeg.

The 76-year-old music legend and former member of The Beatles announced on Tuesday that he will play Bell MTS place on Sept. 28.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 13.

The stop is part of his Freshen Up tour and will happen the same month that his first new album in five years, Egypt Station, is released.

The last time he was in Winnipeg, in August 2013, McCartney played a sold-out show at Investors Group Field. Just before the concert began, then-Mayor Sam Katz presented McCartney with the Key to the City.

Dozens of fans who couldn't get tickets to that show listened from outside the stadium, setting up lawn chairs and blankets on the grass.

McCartney also played in Winnipeg in 1993. That show, at the old Winnipeg Stadium, was also a sell out.

The Beatles, from left, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, smile as they display the Member of The Order of The British Empire medals presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony in Buckingham Palace in London, England, in 1965. (The Associated Press)

From the beginnings of The Beatles, McCartney and bandmate John Lennon wrote most of the songs, but it was McCartney who was the main composer on some of the best known tunes, including:

Yellow Submarine

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Yesterday

Can't Buy Me Love

Let It Be

Penny Lane

Hey Jude

Eleanor Rigby

​I Saw Her Standing There

The Long And Winding Road

Blackbird

With A Little Help From My Friends

Love Me Do

Magical Mystery Tour

When I'm Sixty-Four

Good Day Sunshine

Helter Skelter

​Back In The USSR