Law Society of Manitoba suspends immigration lawyer Paul Hesse

The Law Society of Manitoba has suspended Paul Hesse following an investigation into his conduct.

The immigration lawyer and former Manitoba Liberal Party president is alleged to have solicited business investments from his clients trying to come to Canada.

The notice of his suspension was posted Wednesday on the law society's website, effective July 17, 2019.

Hesse was dismissed last month as a partner at Pitblado Law.

According to sources, Hesse allegedly insinuated to clients, most of whom were from China, that by making investments in Canada, they could strengthen their immigration cases. He allegedly moved money from clients into the businesses of his then-romantic partner.

Hesse, a former president of the Manitoba Liberal Party, joined the law firm in August 2011 and became a partner in January 2014.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.