7 probable cases of coronavirus variant first detected in U.K. in northern Manitoba First Nation

Seven probable cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K. have been discovered in Pauingassi First Nation in northern Manitoba, according to a news release from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs issued on Saturday evening.

Several COVID-19 samples from Pauingassi were screened at the Cadham Provincial Lab, which identified the presence of markers that may be of the B117 coronavirus variant of concern.

These samples have been sent to the National Microbiology Lab for genomic sequencing which will confirm whether they are positive cases of the variant.

"This is clearly a very serious situation that continues to evolve and change. We are working closely with our counterparts to ensure reliable and swift information sharing for our citizens and will continue to work diligently to ensure that we protect our citizens at this time," said Chief Roddy Owens in a news release.

Pauingassi First Nation is a fly-in community of about 500 people, which is about 280 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

More to come