19-year-old woman from Pauingassi First Nation dies in ATV crash

A 19-year-old woman died and a 26-year-old woman was hospitalized following an ATV crash in eastern Manitoba on Saturday morning, RCMP say.

Two women were travelling on the ATV on Pauingassi First Nation when they went into a ditch and were thrown off the vehicle, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Mounties responded to the crash around 7:40 a.m.

The passenger, a 19-year-old woman from the First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman who is also from Pauingassi, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the nursing station and then to Winnipeg for further treatment.

