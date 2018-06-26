Evacuees from Pauingassi First Nation to start heading home on Wednesday

More than 450 people forced from their homes in Pauingassi First Nation by a wildfire will start returning home on Wednesday, the Canadian Red Cross says.

Community members from the eastern Manitoba First Nation were supposed to head back on Monday, but were prevented from doing so by a sudden issue at the community's water treatment facility, the Red Cross said earlier this week.

Evacuees are now scheduled to go home on Wednesday. Air travel to the fly-in community about 265 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg is being organized by the Red Cross and the process is expected to be finished Thursday.

The community members have been staying in hotels Winnipeg for more than a month after a huge fire nearby prompted the evacuation of Pauingassi and the neighbouring Little Grand Rapids First Nations.

All 700 people evacuated from Little Grand Rapids, about 15 kilometres from Pauingassi, returned home last weekend.