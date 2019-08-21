Fired army reservist linked to neo-Nazi group missing, sought by RCMP

The man accused of recruiting for a global neo-Nazi terrorist group while serving in Canada's Army Reserves has gone missing, and his boss is pleading with him to contact his distraught family.

On Monday, Beausejour RCMP in Manitoba got a missing persons report for Patrik Mathews, 26, who was last seen by family members on Saturday evening and was reported missing Monday.

Mathews's alleged ties to the group known as The Base led to his ejection from the Armed Forces this week.

"Efforts to contact and locate him by family and police have been unsuccessful since the report was received," says an RCMP statement.

"This is a missing person investigation. There is no warrant for arrest and there are no charges pending against the individual."

Mathews, who was a master corporal in the Army Reserves, and is shown here in a photo from 2015, is being investigated for potential links to the neo-Nazi group. (Courtney Rutherford/CBC)

Mathews's boss last saw him on Friday. He asked for permission to leave work early so he could turn in his military kit and resign from the Forces.

"I told him, 'We'll ride this out with you, we've got your back, but I can't see any scenario that will play out well unless you dissociate from that group,'" said his boss, who is not being named by CBC News because he owns a small family-run construction company in rural Manitoba and is concerned about putting his livelihood at risk.

His boss expected Mathews to phone him early Monday morning to get details on his roofing job, which Mathews does like clockwork every day, but that call never came.

He tried to reach Mathews, but his phone went straight to voicemail, something his boss said is unusual — he would always answer unless he's in an area with no cellphone service.

Later that day, when Mathews's father called to see if he was at work, everyone started getting concerned, the boss said.

"We're hoping for the best … but we get more concerned every day that passes."

Military resignation?

There has been some confusion about whether Mathews resigned from the military or he was evicted.

He had been with the Forces for eight years, where he worked as a combat engineer and was trained in the use of explosives.

On Tuesday evening, the military sent a statement saying Mathews had been fired from his position following the allegations made about his involvement with neo-Nazis.

A spokesperson told CBC News that Mathews, a master corporal with the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group, "will no longer be a participant in military activities in any form, and will not be returning to work.

"This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion," the military spokesperson said in an email.

However, last week, Gen. Jonathan Vance, chief of defence staff, said the military had already been talking to Mathews about some of his viewpoints.

"In April he had undergone the first step of administrative response to his utterances. And thereafter, as I understand it, he decided to put in his release," Vance told reporters.

The military and RCMP are continuing to investigate his alleged ties to The Base, a hate group that seeks to gain military training to prepare for what they see as a coming race war. Posters for the group began popping up around Winnipeg in late July.

Mathews's alleged involvement was detailed in a series in the Winnipeg Free Press after a reporter went undercover to pose as a white supremacist and met a man who was recruiting members.

Mathews's boss saw the first story, which didn't identify the recruiter.

However, he recognized the description of Mathews, so he and his son contacted RCMP and told them Mathews had legal possession of some firearms.

The next day, RCMP raided Mathews's home in Beausejour and seized multiple firearms. He has not been charged with any crime.

'We've never seen that side of him'

Mathews's boss described him as highly functional, a good worker and well read, but with some intellectual disabilities.

He said co-workers have heard him talk about some white nationalist ideologies, but they are shocked about his alleged involvement in a hate group, and no one would describe him as racist.

"People think he's a monster, but we've never seen that side of him," says Mathews's boss.

"If you know him, you'd feel more empathy because he does have challenges. If we would turn our backs on him, the last thing he needs to be doing is sitting at home on the internet."

The boss doesn't feel Mathews is capable of hurting himself or anyone else.

"My biggest concern is [that] I would like to hear some news, [to] know what's going on.

"Pat, if you're out there, please call your dad," the boss added.

His family has asked for privacy.

Mathews is described as:

Five feet 10 inches tall.

Weighing 180 pounds.

Blue eyes and blonde hair.

He is believed to be driving a red 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT with Manitoba licence plate number: HXJ 806