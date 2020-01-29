Former Manitoba reservist, 2 other alleged members of neo-Nazi group indicted by U.S. grand juries

Ex-Canadian reservist Patrik Mathews faces up to a maximum of 60 years in U.S. prison if convicted, after he and two other members of The Base, a violent neo-Nazi paramilitary group, were indicted by federal grand juries in Maryland and Delaware this week.

Mathews, 27, who is originally from Beausejour, Man., was arrested in Delaware earlier this month after he fled the country when he was outed as an alleged recruiter for The Base in August.

Alleged Base members Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, and William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, were arrested this month in Maryland.

Mathews and Lemley Jr. each face several firearms charges, including transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and one count of destroying their cellular telephones with intent to obstruct justice.

If convicted, Mathews faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in U.S. federal prison for transporting a firearm and ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony offence, and being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He faces another 40 years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of an unregistered firearm, and obstruction of justice.

Lemley Jr. and Bilbrough are charged with conspiring to transport an alien and transporting an alien. Lemley is also charged with transporting a machine gun in interstate commerce.

The 12-count Maryland indictment was returned Monday and unsealed on Tuesday. The six-count Delaware indictment was returned Tuesday.

Preliminary hearings that would decide if there were grounds to move the court case forward to a trial were scheduled for Thursday of this week. The indictments, which officially laid the charges, made the prelims unnecessary.

Mathews and the others will have initial court appearances and an arraignment hearing to enter pleas on the charges, but those have not been scheduled yet.

If convicted, the U.S. Department of Justice will look to seize any property that is linked to the charges, including all firearms and ammunition allegedly involved, as well as a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup truck.