Former Manitoba reservist linked to neo-Nazi group arrested in U.S.
Manitoba·Breaking

Patrik Mathews, who has been missing since he was accused of recruiting for a global neo-Nazi terrorist group while serving in Canada's army reserves, has been arrested in the U.S.
CBC News ·
Canadian Patrik Mathews disappeared in mid-August after being fast-tracked out of the military for his alleged links to extremist group The Base. (RCMP)

He was taken into custody in Delaware on Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

More to come

