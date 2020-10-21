Skip to Main Content
Patrik Mathews' attorney seeks to suppress post-arrest interview
Patrik Mathews' attorney seeks to suppress post-arrest interview

Disgraced Canadian reservist and former fugitive Patrik Mathews allegedly waived his right to remain silent and spent 2½ hours chatting with FBI agents — a post-arrest interview his defence attorney is trying to suppress from being introduced as evidence in his upcoming trial.
Patrik Mathews, here in front of his home in Beausejour, Man., in August 2019, was a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg when allegations that he was a recruiter for a neo-Nazi militant group came to light. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

En route to the Baltimore field office after his Jan. 16 arrest in Delaware, Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents bought Patrik Mathews a Chick-fil-A sandwich and a cup of coffee.

With his belly presumably full, the disgraced Canadian reservist and former fugitive allegedly waived his right to remain silent and spent 2½ hours chatting with FBI agents — a post-arrest interview his defence attorney is trying to suppress from being introduced as evidence in his upcoming trial.

