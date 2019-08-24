Army reservist fired over alleged links to neo-Nazi group

Skip to Main Content
An army reservist whose alleged links to a neo-Nazi group led to a raid on his rural Manitoba home last week has been fired, according to the Department of National Defence.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews 'will not be returning to work,' military says

Ahmar Khan · CBC News ·
Army reservist Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews has been removed from his position with the military, a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence confirmed. (Courtney Rutherford/CBC)

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, a member of the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group, "will no longer be a participant in military activities in any form, and will not be returning to work," a military spokesperson wrote in an email to CBC News.

"This action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion."

The military and RCMP are investigating his alleged ties to The Base, an organization that promotes hate, for which he is alleged to have recruited. 

More to come

