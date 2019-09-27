Jets sniper Patrik Laine re-signs with Winnipeg for $13.5M

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed high-profile scorer Patrik Laine to a two-year, $13.5 million deal.

That was announced Friday by Mark Chipman, chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment, which owns the NHL team.

"Our deal reflects what we think is the best for us. Patrik has enormous potential," Chipman told the crowd at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

He said he hates to use the term "win-win," but believes both parties feel they got a good contract.

Laine has not practised or played any pre-season games with the Jets as he waited for a new contract. But the 21-year-old has been skating with Swiss club SC Bern in the meantime.

As for the Jets' other high-profile winger, Kyle Connor, who has also been sitting out awaiting a new contract, Chipman said negotiations are ongoing and are "cordial and professional."

"We are just trying to find the right sweet spot," he said, adding the team is "confident we'll get that one done as well."

The Jets open the season against the Rangers on Oct. 3 in New York.