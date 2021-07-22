Winnipeg anti-mask protester arrested again, accused of violating release conditions

A Winnipeg man who was arrested last month for alleged violations of Manitoba's public health orders has once again been charged, this time with breaking a condition of his release.

Patrick Joseph Robert Allard, 39, is accused of organizing people online to congregate and block the roads into IG Field before the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' home opener on Aug. 5, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend that game, Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced last week .

Winnipeg police said their major crimes unit became aware of the proposed anti-vaccination protest being organized on popular social media platforms on Thursday.

Allard had previously been released on a condition that "prohibits the promotion and organization of gatherings contrary to any order made under the Public Health Act," police said.

Under Manitoba's current pandemic restrictions, outdoor gatherings on public property can only have up to 150 people. Those on private property can only have up to 25.

Allard, who has attended and organized several anti-mask rallies during the pandemic, was arrested and charged with failing to comply with a condition of his release order, police said.

He was previously charged for allegedly participating in two Winnipeg gatherings.

Those events happened on April 27 and May 15 — when public health orders still banned all gatherings with anyone except a person's household members.