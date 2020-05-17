Patios, pizza and distancing as businesses open for long weekend

It was a Victoria Day long weekend like no other: there was both sunshine and physical distancing.

On Friday, The Forks Market reopened with a soft launch, welcoming visitors back to the historic site after being closed for almost two months. Although the parkade was barricaded, motorists trickled into the other available lots.

An attendant greeted visitors walking in to the market hall with a spritz of sanitizer on their hands. Portions of the building were closed off with dividers, funnelling guests toward the open vendors and retailers, then back outdoors to the outdoor patio area operated by The Common.

Sara Stasiuk, a spokesperson for The Forks, said the reopening has gone smoothly so far.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.