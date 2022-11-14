Patient volumes at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital reach 'unprecedented levels': Shared Health

An early-season spike in respiratory viruses has seen hospital visits for children reach unprecedented levels, a Shared Health spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

There were 201 patient visits to the emergency department at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital at the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday — the highest single-day total the department has seen in several years, the statement said.

Two weeks into November, the children's department had 174.5 patients visiting per day, exceeding the record pace of 170.3 patients per day seen in December 2019, according to the spokesperson.

The hospital's daily average went up about 20 per cent since October, when the department saw an average of 145.8 daily visitors, the spokesperson wrote. Last year, in November 2021, the children's department saw an average of 124 patients daily.

The increase in patient visits is creating significant challenges for the department's physicians and staff, the spokesperson wrote

Some staff working in other areas of Health Sciences Centre have been temporarily reassigned to the pediatric intensive care unit to provide additional care in that department, according to the statement. Contingency areas have also been opened up to handle additional patients.

