Patient volumes at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital reach 'unprecedented levels': Shared Health
201 patient visits to children's emergency department Sunday, says Shared Health
An early-season spike in respiratory viruses has seen hospital visits for children reach unprecedented levels, a Shared Health spokesperson said in a statement Monday.
There were 201 patient visits to the emergency department at Winnipeg's Children's Hospital at the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday — the highest single-day total the department has seen in several years, the statement said.
Two weeks into November, the children's department had 174.5 patients visiting per day, exceeding the record pace of 170.3 patients per day seen in December 2019, according to the spokesperson.
The hospital's daily average went up about 20 per cent since October, when the department saw an average of 145.8 daily visitors, the spokesperson wrote. Last year, in November 2021, the children's department saw an average of 124 patients daily.
The increase in patient visits is creating significant challenges for the department's physicians and staff, the spokesperson wrote
Some staff working in other areas of Health Sciences Centre have been temporarily reassigned to the pediatric intensive care unit to provide additional care in that department, according to the statement. Contingency areas have also been opened up to handle additional patients.
More from CBC Manitoba:
- Manitoba premier should visit ICU to see why mask mandate needed, says mother of baby hospitalized with RSV
- Manitoba premier spurns mask mandate calls as Children's Hospital buckles under respiratory virus strain
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?