1 patient, 3 staff members injured in fire at Winnipeg's Victoria Hospital

One patient and three Victoria General Hospital staff members are being treated for injuries after a fire on the sixth floor of the Winnipeg hospital.

The fire started at around 10:20 a.m. Monday and was quickly put out, but not before setting off sprinklers, resulting in some flooding and electrical issues, according to a Winnipeg Regional Health Authority news release.

Damage is still being assessed, but beyond the sixth floor, flooding only impacted the fifth floor, a health region spokesperson said in an email to CBC.

There was minimal impact on floors two, three and four.

Twenty-one patients from the sixth floor were safely evacuated from their rooms and moved to another area of the hospital, but this did not impact patient care.

There are no details on the injuries sustained by all four individuals due to patient privacy concerns, the spokesperson said.

All families of affected patients are being contacted, and messages have been left with those who could not be reached, the spokesperson said.

No patient space was impacted by the fire, and the WRHA says it expects patients will be able to return to their respective rooms later in the day.

Victoria Hospital will stay open to anyone with appointments and seeking medical care. Visitors are not allowed in to the facility, but visitation will resume tomorrow morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

