Patient went into cardiac arrest after waiting 4 hours at St. Boniface ER, hospital staff say

Staff at St. Boniface Hospital's emergency room say a man went into cardiac arrest at the Winnipeg hospital Tuesday evening after waiting approximately four hours for care.

ER physician Paul Doucet said the man came by ambulance and was lying on a stretcher after being triaged when he went into cardiac arrest. Emergency staff had to resuscitate him in the middle of the hallway in front of other patients, Doucet said.

The man was moved to a resuscitation room and survived his cardiac arrest, Doucet told CBC.

This incident comes days after hospital staff raised concerns about an overflowing ER and dire shortage of capacity at St. Boniface. There are not enough nurses and beds to accommodate a constant influx of patients, two emergency physicians and a nurse previously told CBC News.

CBC was made aware of the Tuesday incident through multiple confidential sources who work in the hospital. They refused to speak on the record for fear of losing their jobs, and CBC has agreed not to name them.

Doucet, who was on shift earlier in the day Tuesday, said he didn't tend to the patient who had the cardiac arrest, but spoke to colleagues who did.

"It was devastating for front-line health-care providers to see poor outcomes like this that might be prevented if they were better resourced. The nurse who triaged him was very upset," said Doucet.

"People lose sleep, have difficulty with the rest of their lives because of traumatic experiences," he said.

'It will happen again'

Doucet said the man should have been moved to the high-acuity area of the hospital after being triaged, where he would have been monitored by nurses and a physician — but all of the space in that area was already being used by admitted patients.

"No matter how many times you reassess someone, if they wait too long without appropriate treatment, you can have bad outcomes like this," said Doucet.

"This individual could likely have done much better if there were sufficient resources within the emergency department to look after him in a timely way."

Emergency room doctor Paul Doucet says a patient should get immediate treatment after they're triaged. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

The incident also happened on an evening when the hospital decided to close its observation unit because of a nursing shortage, Doucet said. The 12-bed observation unit is where admitted patients usually go to wait for further treatment or to be discharged.

Two beds in the high-acuity area were also closed that night. ​​​

Doucet said emergency staff are familiar with situations like Tuesday's incident and they will be more frequent if the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority doesn't put a plan in place to address the shortage of beds and staff.

"It happens more when there's a delay in putting patients in the right areas of care, so it's not unexpected. It will happen again," he said.

CBC has asked the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority for comment but has not yet received a response.