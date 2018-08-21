How to stand up for yourself as a patient in the health-care system

Getting an unexpected or serious health diagnosis can be a shocking and terrifying time for patients.

But it's at this time it's most critical for patients to advocate for themselves, says Winnipegger Sandra Dudych, a patient advisor with Canadian Partnership Against Cancer.

Dudych gave a presentation on the topic at an international conference on quality and safety in health care in Glasgow, Scotland last month.

She learned first-hand how difficult it can be to stand up for yourself when you're going through a serious health issue when she was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago.

That led to having a mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation — and multiple complications along the way during her treatment.

She ended up becoming very ill, and was forced to go to the emergency room, even though she knew it was very dangerous for her to do so because her immune system was compromised due to her treatment.

Dudych's own experiences in the health-care system, and returning to work after a cancer diagnosis, inspired her to become a patient advocate. (Submitted by Sandra Dudych)

"I was terrified," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's Weekend Morning Show.

"Unfortunately it didn't happen to me once, it happened to me three more times, where I would be that vulnerable and that sick, and two of the three other times landed me up in emergency again."

She decided to launch a complaint with the hospital, which led to joining a committee looking at making improvements in the cancer system for patients.

'It changes you'

Dudych also found it challenging to come back to work after her cancer treatment, where she says it was hard for her employer to understand that she couldn't take on the same workload she once did.

"It changes you. It changes you mentally, it changes you emotionally, it changes you physically. In my case, I had some deficits from treatment, particularly cognitive deficits," she said.

"So my ability to cope with being back at work changed. I couldn't handle the high stress as well, I couldn't handle the heavy workload as well, and I just had other things going on that were my new normal.

"That was hard for an employer to understand."

For patients who want to better advocate for themselves, Dudych says they need to make sure they are absorbing what their doctors are telling them, but also make sure health-care professionals are listening to them and their concerns.

"I think most people would go into a situation seeing them as the experts, and that they have the knowledge and we are the patients receiving that knowledge," she said.

"But for that relationship to really work well, that benefits the provider and the patient. You have to be able to speak to them so they understand what it is you're going through. And you have to be able to understand, as they speak to you, what they want you to know."

When it comes to employers, Dudych said they need to understand that their employees may not be able to function the way they did before they became ill, through no fault of their own.

"Certainly there were supports that were in place, but I couldn't change who I was, and I couldn't change what I became, and I couldn't change my ability to function," she said.

"So where previously I could have handled more, I handled it slower, I had to handle less, and in the employer's situation, it wasn't ideal because they were expecting me to come back the way I had been before I got sick."

As a patient advocate, Dudych has helped develop resources for cancer patients to use, which can be found here.