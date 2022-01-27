New details revealed about days Indian family spent in Ontario before freezing to death near U.S. border

Investigators have revealed new details about the days a family from India spent in Ontario before making it to Manitoba, where their bodies were found frozen in a field near the U.S. border last year.

But a full year after the discovery of the bodies of the family — Dharmik Patel, 3; his sister, Vihangi Patel, 11; and their parents, Vaishali Patel, 37, and Jagdish Patel, 39 — Manitoba RCMP say they still haven't accounted for two days of the family's journey.

In a news release issued Thursday — the one-year anniversary of the deaths — Mounties said new information about the family's travel in Canada was confirmed following an episode of CBC's The Fifth Estate that aired in October 2022 and an RCMP news release put out around the same time.

Investigators have now put together a timeline of what happened from around 2:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 12, 2022 — when the family's flight landed at Toronto's Pearson airport — to Jan. 16, when they reached their last known Ontario location in the area of Mississauga.

From Ontario to Manitoba

Mounties said after the family was picked up from the airport by a private vehicle, they stayed at a hotel in the Mississauga area until Jan. 13. As RCMP previously said, the Patels used private vehicles and a ride-sharing service to get around.

From Jan. 14 to 16, the family moved between the Mississauga area and the city of Welland, southeast of Hamilton, the release said.

Investigators believe the family arrived in Manitoba shortly after leaving the Mississauga area.

They got to Emerson, a southern Manitoba community near the U.S. border, sometime in the late evening of Jan. 18 to begin their attempted crossing — but Mounties said they don't know if the family was in Manitoba earlier than this.

The bodies of the Patel family were discovered near the border on the morning of Jan. 19.

That timeline leaves a gap of two days between when the family left the Mississauga area and when they got to the border where they later died. Investigators said they still don't know how the Patels got from southern Ontario to Emerson.

It's been a full year after the discovery of the bodies of Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishali Patel, 37, and their children — three-year-old Dharmik Patel and 11-year-old Vihangi Patel — but Manitoba RCMP say they still haven't accounted for two days of the family's journey in Canada. (Vaishali Patel/Facebook)

Mounties said their investigation has also determined the family's journey "was an organized and thought-out operation likely being run by a human smuggling network."

Police have also renewed their plea for more information about the Patel family's travel within Canada.

They asked anyone with information about the family's stay from Jan. 14 to 16 in the Mississauga area and the city of Welland, or about how they got from Ontario to Manitoba, to call Manitoba RCMP's major crime services at 431-489-8551.