2 inmates at large after escape from The Pas jail: RCMP

Two inmates with a history of violence are at large after escaping from jail Monday evening in The Pas, Man., RCMP say.

Mounties got a report that three men had run away from The Pas Correctional Centre at 6:45 p.m., spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said in a news release.

They had last been seen five minutes earlier and escaped from the jail moments later, Manaigre said.

One of the inmates was found and taken into custody at 8:05 p.m. The other two, who RCMP said should not be approached, are still at large.

Xander William Tardiff, 19, is described as five feet 11 inches and 180 pounds. Kelly John Castel, 21, is five feet nine inches and 135 pounds, RCMP said.

Mounties said resources including the emergency response team, police dog services and remotely piloted aircraft systems are helping search for the men. The northern community can expect an increased police presence in the area as the search continues, Manaigre said.

Anyone who has seen the men or has information about where they are is asked to call The Pas RCMP immediately at 204-627-6200.

The Pas Correctional Centre, located at 3 St. E next to the town's provincial court building, has a rated capacity of 110 men and up to four women, the province's website says.

The facility includes minimum, medium and maximum security and has a temporary holding unit for young offenders.