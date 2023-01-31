New restrictions on day parole keep killer Bruce Stewner from visiting parts of B.C.

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Bruce Stewner, who killed his estranged wife, Kelly Lynn, on a busy Winnipeg street in 1994, must now get permission from his parole officer before visiting certain communities in B.C.

Stewner, now 58, is serving a life sentence in British Columbia for second-degree murder, which started in February 1995. He stabbed Kelly Lynn to death in front of shocked bystanders after she ran from their car on Portage Avenue in 1994.

He was granted day parole at the end of November 2022 — a six-month stint taking effect Dec. 19 — for the first time in five years. Stewner had prior stints on parole which all ended when he violated his conditions.

"Your history under community supervision has been problematic," the parole board says in a document dated Jan. 23.

Stewner's day parole has enabled him to travel between eight municipalities in B.C.'s Fraser Valley: Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Langley, Maple Ridge, Mission, Agassiz, Hope and Boston Bar.

However, the Jan. 23 document imposes new limits on that freedom.

Kelly Lynn shows off a cake celebrating her 21st birthday. She was 23, a month away from turning 24, when Bruce Stewner murdered her in front of dozens of witnesses. (CBC)

Following the review of a new victim impact statement submitted in December, the Parole Board of Canada has restricted Stewner from going to Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Surrey and 100 Mile House in B.C. without first getting written permission from his parole supervisor.

"Victims have the right to live without intimidation or fear of retaliation. They deserve the opportunity to live their lives free of worry and anxiety from unwanted or inadvertent contact with you," the decision says.

"The board has determined that this condition is reasonable and necessary to protect the victim."

The decision also says Stewner's "vicious, brutal" attack on Kelly Lynn resulted in multiple victim statements during prior parole board hearings, in which people spoke to the psychological and negative emotional impacts the murder had on them.

"A witness described the trauma she and her child experienced. You caused serious and long-lasting harm and trauma to multiple people."

The couple had been separated for two months and Kelly Lynn had a restraining order against Bruce Stewner when they were driving along Portage Avenue in May 1994. (CBC)

The more recent victim information requested the geographical restrictions as the victim travels to those areas and "does not want to live looking over their shoulder," the decision says.

"Their letter reflects a high level of stress and anxiety."

Stewner violated a restraining order when he chased Kelly Lynn down Portage Avenue, after both got out of their car in front of Assiniboine Park, and stabbed her to death in broad daylight while yelling she deserved it.

Along with the new travel restrictions, Stewner is prohibited from having any contact with members of Kelly Lynn's family and consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol or drugs, and he must immediately report any relationships or friendships with females.

"This [latest] condition, and all existing conditions, remain imposed for the duration of day parole because they are related to your risk to reoffend or to protect the victims," the parole board decision says.

"As such they are both necessary and reasonable."