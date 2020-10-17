Heavy flames, smoke seriously damage St. James garage

Not much is left of a garage in Winnipeg's St. James neighbourhood after flames ripped through it early Saturday morning.

The City of Winnipeg says firefighters were called to an address on Parkview Street, between St. Matthews and Silver avenues, just after 1:10 a.m.

When the crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters protected nearby homes, ensuring the flames didn't spread.

No injuries were reported.

Much of the garage is charred after a 'well-involved' fire tore through it at about 1 a.m. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The city isn't able to provide an estimate on damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: