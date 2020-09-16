Winnipeg's Parkview Place personal care home closing its doors within the next year: Revera

Winnipeg's Parkview Place Long Term Care Home is beginning the process of closing its doors following a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, a cockroach problem and a licensing review, the company that operates the care home has announced.

Revera, the for-profit company that operates Parkview Place said in a news release Tuesday that it's made "the difficult but necessary decision" to begin the process and has provided a one-year notice to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The home will be closed by Aug. 10, 2022, or once all residents have transitioned, the company said.

"We will support Parkview Place's residents and families through this process, and will work closely with WRHA as it plans resident moves to other care homes," the release says.

The downtown Winnipeg care home was the site of one of the province's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks. Twenty-nine people died during the Parkview outbreak, which began in mid-September 2020 and wasn't declared over until Jan. 12.

The company says the decision to close the home "was made independent of the home's heartbreaking outbreak this past winter," but said the COVID-19 outbreak reinforced that decision.

"Its aging infrastructure presents many challenges, including narrow hallways, tight and outdated recreation and very limited outdoor space for residents to enjoy. Parkview Place cannot simply be renovated to meet today's long term care standards," the release said.

In January, Manitoba Health announced its licence was under review, around the same time it was discovered the home had an active cockroach infestation.

Revera says it's working closely with employees at the care home and their union to help them find employment at another Revera-operated site or elsewhere.