'We have loved ones that are dying': Rally calls for action on Manitoba care homes

A group of Manitobans concerned for the health and well-being of elders in the province are calling for more to be done to protect those living in long-term care homes.

A dozen or so people took part in a rally on Tuesday evening outside Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in downtown Winnipeg — the site of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at a Manitoba care home.

Lisa Muswagon helped organize the rally, in part because her 72-year-old father is a resident at Parkview Place, which is owned by the for-profit company Revera.

"We wanted to bring people together to show our loved ones that we're here and we're supporting them.... These are our knowledge keepers, these are the backbone of our province, people who helped build this province," she said.

Twenty-three people have died in the Parkview outbreak, according to the latest information from the province.

Muswagon and others who took part in the rally marched to the Wellington Crescent home of Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, which has seen other recent demonstrations critical of the province's pandemic response.

"We want to bring these voices to Brian Pallister and let him know we're unhappy with the conditions at these care homes," she said.

Lisa Muswagon organized a rally outside of Parkview Place in part to show love and support to residents and health-care workers, but also to call on the government to do more. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The protest comes a few days after eight people died in the span of 48 hours and multiple paramedics were called to the Maples Long Term Care Home.

Maples has reported 195 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the province's data, making it the largest outbreak at a care home in the province.

That care home is also owned by Revera, which previously told the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and media that the home was close to fully staffed on Friday night, when paramedics were called and two people died.

It was later revealed a number of health-care aides had called in sick and only seven of the 19 workers who were supposed to be on shift were there.

Revera apologized and said the misreporting was an unintentional error.

Meanwhile, Muswagon wants more to be done to protect seniors from outbreaks, which is why the protesters took their rally to the premier's house.

"This virus is spreading faster than the pace he's working, and we have loved ones that are dying," she said.

"Maybe he'll hear us, maybe he won't, maybe he won't even care — but at least we're doing what we can to stand up for our elders."