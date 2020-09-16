Resident of Parkview Place care home in Winnipeg dies of COVID-19

A resident of Parkview Place care home in downtown Winnipeg has died of COVID-19, long-term care company Revera confirmed Tuesday.

"The team at Parkview Place is heartbroken and offer their most sincere condolences to the person we have lost to the pandemic," Revera chief medical officer Dr. Rhonda Collins said in a statement.

To date, seven residents, including the person who died, and one staff member at Parkview Place have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive remains at home in self- isolation. Revera said it is waiting for test results for other residents and staff.

Collins said Revera has put outbreak protocols and enhanced infection-control practices in place at the 260-bed Winnipeg facility.

"All residents are monitored closely for symptoms twice daily and all staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts. All staff continue to wear the appropriate PPE which includes a surgical mask, gloves and eye protection in the home when in contact with residents," Collins said.

"We are doing enhanced cleaning at Parkview Place, disinfecting high-touch surfaces like handrails and doors, resident rooms, common areas and staff rooms more frequently."

Revera said more than one floor of Parkview Place is affected.

"We have structured our dining service to maximize physical distancing during mealtime while allowing the staff to provide supervision and assistance as required. For residents on the floors with positive cases, meals are being served on trays in resident rooms with appropriate staff support," Collins said.

"Group recreation programs have been replaced by one-on-one activities to maintain social engagement."Manitoba Public Health has been asked to comment.

The death at Parkview Place is the 19th in Manitoba of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Four residents of Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach and one at Poseidon care home in Winnipeg have died of COVID-19. Another died at the Assiniboine Centre, a residential facility attached to the Brandon Regional Health Centre.