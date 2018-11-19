Price tag for replacing or repairing Winnipeg park amenities rises to $105M

The cost of replacing or repairing deficient infrastructure in Winnipeg's parks is now estimated to be about seven to nine times what the city spends every year on park renewals.

A new report to city council's protection, community services and parks committee pegs the repair job for all amenities in poor or very poor condition at $105 million.

A previous report to the same committee pegged that figure at $76 million. City parks officials have updated the price tag to include trees, boat launches and boat docks that need to be repaired or replaced within parks.

The city usually spends between $6 million and $11 million a year repairing or replacing park infrastructure, plus a $5 million annual contribution to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The city is putting together a parks strategy that's supposed to provide better direction for the future. That plan is supposed to be complete in the spring of 2019.

The new report states 57 per cent of park infrastructure is in good or very good condition, while 27 per cent is rated fair.

The infrastructure rated poor or very poor accounts for 12 per cent of park amenities. Another four per cent of infrastructure has yet to be rated, the report states.