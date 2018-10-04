Skip to Main Content
More than 2,100 still without power in Parkland region: Manitoba Hydro

Manitoba Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in western Manitoba Thursday afternoon. The utility expects to have power restored by 6 p.m.

Hydro crews worked Wednesday night to clear trees that in order to reach power lines knocked down during the snow storm. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

Manitoba Hydro crews were still working Thursday afternoon to restore power to thousands of customers in western Manitoba who have been without it since Wednesday.

As of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, more than 17,000 customers were in the dark. Power has been restored to most, but more than 2,100 people in the Parkland region still didn't have power as of about 3 p.m. Thursday due to downed power lines.

The Crown utility expects to have power restored by 6 p.m.

Hydro crews have had to clear a four-kilometre long stretch of trees to access the downed power lines.

Efforts to restore power have been hampered by damage caused by fallen trees, which have bent over with the weight of snow because they are still covered in foliage, as well as icy roads and limited access, Hydro said.

