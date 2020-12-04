Winnipeg looks at easing parking restrictions until end of June 2021

The city is looking at extending one hour of free parking to all metered locations across Winnipeg and continuing to not enforce residential parking restrictions as the pandemic wears on.

Those measures could be extended until the end of June 2021, Mayor Brian Bowman said at a news conference. A motion to this effect was before the city's infrastructure renewal and public works committee on Friday, Bowman said.

However, snow route restrictions, which came into effect this week, will remain in place.

Residents are not allowed to park on streets designated as snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. to allow for snow clearing. You can find out whether your street is on a snow route on the city's website.

The city initially eased parking restrictions at the end of March in response to the pandemic as more people were working from home.

