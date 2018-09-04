Parker developer skips council committee, places faith in courts
Andrew Marquess calls city planner's report "filled with exaggerations and inaccuracies"
The developer of the Parker lands is placing more faith in the courts than city council to ensure a plan to build in the Fort Garry neighbourhood sees the light of day.
Gem Equities and its owner Andrew Marquess plan to skip a Monday council property committee meeting where city planners will advise councillors not to allow the firm's plan to proceed to the public hearing phase.
The report, published last week, contends the plan lacks detail, is unsuitable for the area and does not guarantee the protection of remaining forest on the Parker lands.
This surprised Marquess, who is in the midst of trying to use the courts to force the city to hold that public hearing.
The report "is filled with exaggerations and inaccuracies and casts aspersions on the well-respected multi-disciplinary team of professionals from across Canada working on this project," Gem Equities contends in its statement.
Gem and the city are scheduled to be in court next on Sept. 10.
Gem want to develop a 47-acre (19-hectare) chunk of the neighbourhood into a mixed-use development called Fulton Grove, with apartments, townhouses and homes rising between the CNR Rivers railway and the second phase of the Southwest Transitway.
The development of the land is of strategic importance to the city, as it straddles the next phase of the Southwest Transitway.
The city and Gem are also in conflict over the value of land the city has expropriated to make room for a retention pond. Marquess has surmised the city may be trying to delay development of the Parker lands to prevent the value from rising before the land dispute winds up before the provincial Land Value Appraisal Commission, which settles expropriation disputes.