Redevelopment of downtown Winnipeg park rooted in Indigenous culture

A $2.5 million plan to redevelop downtown Winnipeg's Air Canada Park into a safe gathering place with areas for performances, storytelling and trees was unveiled on Monday.

The redesign, in the shape of a turtle, is meant to create a green gathering space that celebrates Indigenous culture.

The City of Winnipeg announced plans to redevelop the park in 2022, as part of a $10 million, three-year strategy to revitalize downtown following the COVID-19 pandemic. It called for a "complete revitalization of the park as a public space while advancing truth and reconciliation objectives."

"My hope for this public space is that no matter who you are, where you're coming from, you come to this park and you feel a sense of belonging — that you find your place in our downtown neighbourhood," said Kate Fenske, the CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, one of the organizations overseeing the project with the city.

The site will be closed for demolition and construction around the late summer or fall, Fenske said, adding the plan is to have most of the work done before the winter.

The revamped park will have more open space, which should help make it more safe, Fenske said, noting that was a concern that was raised during consultations with those who live and work in the area last year. In addition, the park will be better designed to host large events.

Design inspiration

The park will be opened up by removing the fountain and concrete pillars that are currently there and developing themed areas around the centre, according to the design by Scatliff + Miller + Murray, the architecture firm working on the project.

"We want to bring people into the centre," said Meaghan Pauls, a landscape architect and community engagement specialist with Scatliff + Miller + Murray.

The architectural drawings provide an aerial view of the park, which shows that it's designed in the shape of a turtle. That was done to pay tribute to the First Nations creation story, she said.

The main gathering place is on the area resembling the turtle's shell. There's a performance space near the tail and a storytelling area closer to the head, where gatherings with water and fire will be able to be held. The head is a social area. And the sides have spaces for a food kiosk, an eating area and a natural area with trees and rocks.

Fenske said she's excited about having a revamped green space where gatherings can be held.

During the pandemic, a number of people experiencing homelessness gathered in the park and some people, such as Ginger Crane Crowe, still sleep there sometimes.

Meaghan Pauls is a landscape architect and community engagement specialist with Scatliff + Miller + Murray, the architecture firm working on the project. (Joanne Roberts/CBC)

Crane Crowe said she feels safe in the park and that community members keep an eye out for each other.

"I respect the place because they respect me, because they don't tell us to leave or anything," Crane Crowe said.

"Security guards got to know us from this place a little bit," she said. "They say: 'Good morning, hi.' They don't mind us here because we're respectful and clean."

Asked what will happen to the people living in the park, Fenske said: "That's definitely a challenge."

"It's really important that we're providing supports and resources for people that use this park daily," Fenske said. "So whether they connect in other places like Central Park, which is really close by, which is another big green space, it's important."

She didn't comment further on the matter.

Once the work on the park at the corner of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street is done, the city plans to rename it using the Welcoming Winnipeg process, to reflect the perspectives of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit.