'Whole night was surreal': Parents of Manitoba-born defenceman get to see son finally collect Stanley Cup ring

Two Manitoba hockey parents lived the dream of watching their son receive his Stanley Cup ring earlier this week — even if it was a few months late.

NHL defenceman Joel Edmundson, from Brandon, was part of the St. Louis Blues squad that hoisted the Cup last year.

But he didn't receive his championship ring with the rest of his teammates in October because he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes just weeks before the hardware was handed out.

On Tuesday night, Edmundson was in St. Louis to face his former team and finally got his ring in a pre-game ceremony — and his parents, Bob and Lois Edmundson, were there too, having made the trip from Brandon.

"The whole night was surreal, because we had sort of pushed the St. Louis experience aside, looking forward to ... Joel's hockey future [in Carolina]," said Bob Edmundson from St. Louis.

"But to be included in the event was very unexpected."

Lois Edmundson said "it was pretty exciting" and that everyone who was there enjoyed themselves, fans included.

Bob Edmundson was quick to note, however, that the moment would not have been possible without the Blues organization.

Joel Edmundson brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Brandon, Man., last summer. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

"We were contemplating [going to St. Louis], and kind of thought it was Joel's night. But when they invited us down and said they wanted us to be here, we couldn't say no," he said, adding the Blues got in touch with them through their son at Christmas time.

"Are we ever happy that we made that decision ... to come down here and enjoy the event, and Joel was just thrilled."

A tribute video was played before Joel Edmundson skated over to a number of his ex-teammates to get his ring.

The St. Louis championship ring is an impressive piece of jewelry. On the inside are the names Gloria — after the song by Laura Branigan, which the team superstitiously believed helped them turn the season around — and Laila, honouring the young Blues superfan Laila Anderson.

"I'm not sure how many diamonds or other stones are on there, but it's gorgeous and it weighs a lot," Bob Edmundson said, adding that he "didn't know where [his] hand was" when he tried it on.

Lois Edmundson said her son is going to store the ring in a safe place while he purchases some insurance for it.

The next stop on the Edmundsons' trip is Phoenix, Lois says, as both parents will be following their son to watch the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Arizona Coyotes.