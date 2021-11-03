Manitoba parental rights law amended after judge finds it discriminates against LGBTQ families

The government of Manitoba announced changes to legislation that will give parents who conceived children through assisted reproduction legal status, after a judge called parts of the act unconstitutional.

The amended Family Maintenance Act includes changes to provisions on parental rights related to assisted reproduction with or without a surrogate, the province said in a news release on Wednesday.

The amended act also now includes requirements for surrogacy agreements before a child is conceived, processes for surrendering the child to the intended parents and exceptions where a surrogate does not consent to surrender the child.

The changes come after Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal wrote in a 2020 consent order that sections of the legislation violated the right to equality guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The definition of "parent" in the act discriminated against LGBT couples, Joyal wrote, because it did not "contemplate parentage through assisted human reproduction and therefore discriminate[d] on the basis of sexual orientation."

Seven couples filed legal proceedings against the Manitoba government through Robynne Kazina and Rhoni Mackenzie of the Winnipeg law firm Taylor McCaffrey, in collaboration with Allison Fenske and Byron Williams of the Public Interest Law Centre.

At that time, legislation forced non-biological parents to go through court processes to be legally recognized as parents.

Joyal gave the government until Nov. 9, 2021, to pass new legislation, although the provisions in the legislation that he considered discriminatory were declared invalid and have been suspended for the last 12 months.

The province has now announced those changes, six days before the deadline.

"While the legislation was not intending to discriminate, it simply did not keep up with changes in reproductive technologies," Justice Minister Cameron Friesen said in Wednesday's news release.

That led to situations "where the law has become challenging to navigate for anyone using assisted reproduction to become a parent," he said.

His Progressive Conservative government has worked "to safeguard the rights and interests of children, and ensure legal recognition of the intended parents," Friesen said.

Legal parentage affects a number of areas in a child's life, including citizenship, health-care decisions, custody in the event of separation and inheritance rights.

Many other provinces have updated similar pieces of legislation to include assisted reproduction, including Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, the province says.