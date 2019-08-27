'Amazing' journey has rural Manitoban eyeing gold at Parapan American Games

Thousands of miles away from small-town Minnedosa, Man., sitting volleyball player, Matteo Lisoway is looking to prove he's one of the best in the world at the sport.

Lisoway's hunger for gold has brought him to the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, where he hopes to help team Canada win, and ultimately qualify for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"It's thrilling and I never thought I would be in this position. And to finally get here and everything and start playing the games. I can't even put it into words how excited I am about it all," he said.

The 22-year-old had one of his leg's amputated as a result of cancer back in August 2017. Now he's one of four Manitobans at the games, where athletes from around the world compete in para swimming, wheelchair rugby, para-cycling and other sports.

The sport is played sitting on the ground and players use their hands to move around, while the rest of the rule set is similar to the original sport, but the net is adjusted for the players.

Lisoway's return to the court quickly changed his outlook on life for the better.

"It was amazing, [it] totally helped my confidence and everything, too. Just to be able to be part of a team and everything again, it's amazing," he said.

Lisoway played volleyball at Glenella High School from Grades 10 to 12. That previous experience coupled with a renewed desire to be an athlete again drove him to succeed.

"I was very active before losing my leg and before finding sitting volleyball, I wasn't really doing a whole lot much outside. I was kind of just sitting inside all the time, so this really helped me to get outside, get active again," he said.

Lisoway was introduced to the sport through his prosthetist, Matt Bain, who recommended him to Team Canada head coach Jeff Smith.

The 2019 sitting men's volleyball Canadian team is hoping to medal at the Parapan American Games being held in Lima, Peru. (Submitted by Matteo Lisoway)

It wasn't until May of 2019 that Lisoway found out he had officially made the team as a front row attacker, which allowed him to believe that anything is still possible.

"Just because I'm an amputee doesn't mean that I can't do nothing, I can still perform at a national level and still do whatever I want to do," he said.

While the sport is relatively new for Lisoway, his goals are clear.

"[I want to] definitely qualify for the Paralympics and hopefully bring home a gold medal one day," said Lisoway.

Team Canada will compete in the semi finals against the U.S. today at 11 a.m..

The Parapan American Games run until September 1 and can be caught via livestream on CBC Sports.