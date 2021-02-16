Union wants paramedics out of fire halls, alleging threats and intimidation from firefighters

The union representing Winnipeg's paramedics says it wants them taken out of the city's fire halls immediately, alleging they are being threatened and intimidated by firefighters.

Meanwhile, the firefighters' union is asking the province to take over responsibility for ambulance service in Winnipeg.

Fire halls have become a hostile work environment for paramedics, Michelle Gawronsky said in a letter to Mayor Brian Bowman that was sent Friday.

In February, a third-party report said some firefighters showed implicit bias and a lack of concern for a seriously injured Indigenous patient's physical and emotional well-being in October.

A recent memo sent by United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg that expressed support for the firefighters involved in the incident has escalated tensions between firefighters and paramedics, Gawronsky said.

The memo, which is on the UFFW website, says that the four firefighters who the subject of the report are back at work after being placed on administrative leave, and that the issue is "not finished.

"We will ensure that all aspects of justice for what these members went through will be followed through by the UFFW to the fullest extent," wrote UFFW president Alex Forrest.

Gawronsky said that following the release of this memo, tensions escalated immediately. She said the situation has gotten so bad that some paramedics are extremely anxious even entering fire halls, and some have quit altogether.

"Paramedics should not have to endure the hostile and intimidating workplace that has been allowed to develop in the fire halls," she wrote.

"Creating a safe and healthy workplace for ALL WFPS staff, which includes paramedics, is critical to ensuring the continued delivery of the best possible emergency medical care to Winnipeggers."

In a letter, Bowman said he has relayed these concerns to City of Winnipeg interim chief administrative officer Michael Ruta.

United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg president Alex Forrest says it would be in the best interest of Winnipeg's ambulance service, firefighters and the city's citizens for the province to step in and take over ambulance service in Winnipeg in a letter to Premier Brian Pallister sent Monday.

It doesn't reference concerns over tensions between paramedics and firefighters, but says both unions are in agreement about this.

"These highly trained ambulance paramedics need to be where they believe they can best serve the public," Forrest wrote.

CBC News has reached out to Bowman and Pallister for comment.