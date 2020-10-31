Paramedics called to Maples care home, treat multiple patients, on Friday night

Multiple ambulances were called to a Winnipeg personal care home that's battling a COVID-19 outbreak on Friday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the Maples Long-Term Care Home at 7:10 p.m. Within minutes, they received another call from the care home and another ambulance was sent, as well as a district chief, the city confirmed.

Crews were at the care home until 2 a.m. Saturday, the city said. Paramedics assessed a dozen people, three of whom were sent to hospital — one in critical condition. A number of other people were treated on scene, the city said.

CBC News has contacted Revera, the company that runs the care home, for comment. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority has also been asked to provide information about what led to the call.

On Saturday afternoon, Mayor Brian Bowman tweeted that city staff "have been in contact with the WRHA and Shared Health identifying concerns for their attention and action."

The WFPS attended Maples PCH last night and City staff have been in contact with the WRHA and Shared Health identifying concerns for their attention and action. Thank you to WFPS personnel for ongoing efforts. —@Mayor_Bowman

As of Friday, a total of 176 cases of COVID-19 were reported in connection to the Maples facility — 55 involved staff and 122 involved what the province called "non-staff." Of the 176 cases, 166 were considered active as of Friday.

Twelve deaths have been reported in connection with the Maples outbreak. Of those, three were announced on Saturday — a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. It is not known if the deaths announced Saturday were in any way connected to Friday night's call to the facility.