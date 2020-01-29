Paramedic-run medical transport service in Selkirk offers rides, not remedies

A paramedic from Selkirk says his private medical transport company is operating within the law to get people to their medical appointments safely, but Manitoba Health and the Paramedics Association of Manitoba warn its messaging is misleading.

Community Paramedics Service, based in Selkirk, employs licensed paramedics who drive people to and from their appointments for a flat rate of $120.

"Taxis do it. Families do it. I'm taking people to appointments. No medical assessments, no treatment modalities; we are drivers. But we happen to be experienced drivers with some medical background," said owner John Mackay.

Since starting up in July, Mackay's received four letters from Manitoba Health, warning that his company name, uniform and promotional materials imply he's providing paramedic services that are restricted under The Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Act.

"I'm shocked. I've told a couple patients about it that I see very often and they're mad as heck. They said, 'We know we're not getting an ambulance service. What they're looking for is the experience,'" said Mackay.

We do not respond to emergencies, we do not do any interventions. But we have someone who can help you lift and transfer and safely get you to your appointment. - John Mackay, Community Paramedics Service

Mackay said he and his team help people with health and mobility issues, particularly if they need to be lifted or transferred to a wheelchair, but are without family or friends to take them to medical appointments.

The company takes between five and six calls a week, he said, and costs less than Handi-Transit or a round-trip cab fare to Winnipeg from Selkirk. They also respond to people who have a fall in their homes for $60.

Modifications made

After meeting with Manitoba Health officials in the summer, he agreed to stop assessing patients, including taking vital signs, and removed the word 'assessment' from his brochures and website.

Now, he said he observes the person to ensure they're stable enough for transport before driving them to appointments, and if someone were ever to call him in an emergency, he said he'd tell them to call 9-1-1 instead.

The service is not covered by Manitoba Health, and patients have to pay out of their own pocket, though coverage is offered from Veterans Blue Cross.

Community Paramedics Service, based in Selkirk, employs licensed paramedics who drive people to and from their appointments for a flat rate of $120. 2:43

"We are not part of emergency services. We do not respond to emergencies, we do not do any interventions. But we have someone who can help you lift and transfer and safely get you to your appointment. And we don't have many customers, but they do call often."

But the association representing his profession in Manitoba says it has fielded frustration from paramedics and confusion from the public over the company's name and role.

'Discouraging'

"It's kind of discouraging to know that the name 'paramedic' is just being used to potentially increase business when the business isn't actually a paramedic service. It's more of a transportation service," said Rebecca Clifton, administrative director for the Paramedic Association of Manitoba and practising paramedic.

Paramedics hold their professional licenses through Manitoba Health, but have to work for an employer licensed under The Emergency Medical Response and Stretcher Transportation Act in order to actually practice in the province.

The province will soon get its own College of Paramedics of Manitoba, which will bring in new standards of practice, a Code of Ethics, and will be in charge of licensing and renewal of individual members. Clifton said it will also protect the the title of paramedic, and lay out a standardized skill set for those who identify as paramedics.

Rebecca Clifton, administrative director for the Paramedic Association of Manitoba, says Community Paramedics Service's use of the word paramedic is misleading because the company offers rides, not paramedics' services. (CBC/John Einarson)

Mackay is a licensed paramedic who retired from Emergency Medical Services last year after 35 years spent between Selkirk and Winnipeg.

His company, which is incorporated, employs a retired paramedic and two off-duty EMS paramedics, and he has personal liability insurance through the Paramedic Association of Canada.

"As a paramedic, you're trustworthy in the community, whether you're still working or you're retired, so what we're doing is we're trying to offer people the experience of paramedics," said Mackay.

I just hope that the public knows that if it is something that requires paramedics and requires an ambulance they should be calling 9-1-1 and not calling this number because sometimes, it is a matter of time. - Rebecca Clifton, Paramedic Association of Manitoba

But Clifton would disagree that the people are getting the full experience.

She points to Emergency Paramedics in the Community (EPIC), a proactive paramedic service based in Winnipeg that works with people in the inner city, as to what the association envisions for expansion into the rest of the province, especially in rural areas.

"That is something that we'd consider to be a true community paramedic service, where we are able to provide those skills and those treatments and really assess those patients to help them out," she said.

Mackay's slogan reads "When you need a paramedic, not an ambulance!"

"I just hope that the public knows that if it is something that requires paramedics and requires an ambulance they should be calling 9-1-1 and not calling this number because sometimes, it is a matter of time," she said.

John Mackay said his company is clear that they are not EMS, they don't do interventions, but drivers do have medical knowledge. (CBC/John Einarson) Mackay says he is clear on his role and inability to perform interventions when doing presentations and outreach at long term care facilities and that he's not an emergency service.

"Whether it's Rug Doctor or Computer Paramedic, these are businesses out there that use medical terms. Yes, ours is related to taking people to medical appointments, but I think it's safer to have somebody medically acquainted that's willing to do the driving rather than using Uber or a taxi, for those that are at risk," he said.

He said he plans to keep professionally driving people to and from their appointments, never missing a stop at Tim Hortons on the way home.



A spokesperson for the province's health department said Mackay does not appear to be in violation of regulations or legislation and the department will continue to work with him to address any concerns raised in the future.