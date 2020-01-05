Family of paralyzed hockey player 'grateful for the amazing support'

The family of a 19-year-old hockey player who was paralyzed from the chest down after an on-ice collision last month says they're thankful for the outpouring of support from the community.

On Dec. 19, St. Vital Victorias junior hockey team player Reese Ketler was severely injured during a game after he collided with a player from the opposing Raiders Junior Hockey Club and went head-first into the boards.

In a statement, Ketler's family said the collision resulted in severe injuries to his neck and upper back, which required surgery to stabilize four vertebral fractures in his spine. Ketler injured his spinal cord and is now paralyzed from the chest down, and also has paralysis in his hands, his family said.

"We are grateful for the amazing support and prayers," read the statement, which was signed by Ketler's father, Trevor Ketler; his mother, April Gobert; and his older brother, Mitch Ketler. "We are in uncharted territory, and focused on Reese's recovery."

Ketler is a second-year member of the team, and a second-year business student at the University of Winnipeg, the statement said.

The family is raising money to help with medical support, mobility equipment and home and vehicle modifications. As of 7:30 Sunday morning, their GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly 135,000.