Don't panic, don't stockpile food, Manitoba health minister urges as coronavirus fears ramp up

Manitobans worried about coronavirus should not panic and don't need to stockpile food, the province's health minister says.

Cameron Friesen is instead asking Manitobans to take basic precautions to prevent the spread of the illness, such as washing their hands and staying home when sick.

But he does suggest people have a healthy supply of personal medicine, just in case.

"It's never a bad idea to make sure that you've got medications that you need and that you're not running short of basic medications that have been prescribed to you," Friesen said at a news conference Tuesday.

"Beyond that, I think Manitobans can rely on the fact that their government and Public Health will keep them in the know."

The province has yet to record any confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people worldwide and resulted in the deaths of more than 3,000 people.

Questioning stockpiling food

There are 29 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, confirmed in Canada.

Friesen, however, cautioned against fear-mongering, as the risk of contracting the illness remains low in Manitoba and Canada.

He took exception to his federal counterpart, Patty Hajdu, telling Canadians to stock up on food.

"I just questioned the extent to which, at this point in time, such an instruction would be helpful. I believe she agreed that we need to co-ordinate our statements," he said.

Health ministers want "to be able to speak with one voice, because I think that consistency matters."

Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is prepared for the arrival of coronavirus, if it happens. (Ian Froese/CBC)

He wouldn't speculate whether Manitobans should take measures to prepare for isolation. The Canadian Red Cross, for example, recommends Canadians prepare a small 72-hour emergency kit.

Stores in the provinces are facing shortages of facial masks and hand sanitizers, he said.

Behind the scenes, Friesen said the government is deploying "extraordinary resources" to prepare Manitoba for the virus's arrival, if it comes.

The health minister is participating in a daily briefing with the chief provincial public health officer and held a conference call with municipal officials on Monday.

Hospitals have a number of protocols in place, depending on the threat, Friesen said. He wasn't specific about those plans, but said they range from how testing is done to appropriate staffing levels.

"We know there's no instance here in Manitoba, so that planning continues and that planning goes to a granular level of what this would look like in hospitals if we had a certain amount of our population that was affected."

The health minister wouldn't say whether there is a strategy to deal with a quarantine.

"I won't get too far into detail, but I'd say the planning at this point is significant."