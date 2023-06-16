Manitoba donating underused pandemic visitation shelters to non-profits, municipalities, First Nations

The Manitoba government has decided to donate more than 100 shelters — made from repurposed shipping containers and intended to provide visiting spaces at personal care homes in the early stages of the pandemic — to municipalities, First Nations and non-profits.

The 104 external shelters were commissioned in 2020 to help personal care home residents safely visit their loved ones when visitation was restricted inside the homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but have been sitting virtually unused outside care homes since restrictions were eased.

On Friday, the province announced they'll be donated to 27 different groups.

Earlier this spring, the province issued an expression of interest announcing it intended to remove the units from the personal care homes, and needed interested bidders to offer options for how this could be accomplished — whether that meant donating them, auctioning them off or recycling them as scrap.

The province has now decided to donate them.

Government Services Minister James Teitsma said around half of those who applied to receive a shelter will get at least one.

"We had the phone ringing in the office that manages the expressions of interest, which does not often happen, if ever happened," Teitsma said at a Friday news conference in front of the bison exhibit at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg.

There was a "tremendous response from Manitobans, but also tremendous variety and creativity" in the applications.

The Manitoba government provided these all-season outdoor shelters for personal care homes to allow residents to visit with their loved ones during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when visitation inside the care homes was restricted. (Peggy Lam/CBC)

The uses will include housing, recreation, animal care, vegetation and farming, among others. Each successful applicant will get between one and 17 of the visitation pods.

The province said 43 shelters will go to First Nations communities — including Long Plain, Dakota Tipi, Bloodvein River and York Factory First Nations — and six will go to municipalities.

Another 55 will go to a range of not-for-profit and community support organizations, including the Bear Clan Patrol, K9 Advocates Manitoba, the John Howard Society, Rugby Manitoba and the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg will get the most shelters — 17. It'll use the pods to raise endangered butterflies, create a dropoff site for rescued wildlife and provide more space to care for animals.

A full list of recipients is available on a government website.

Visitation pods faced scrutiny

These repurposed shipping containers have been the subject of scrutiny since they were placed at nursing homes across the province during the height of the pandemic, in late 2020 and early 2021.

What started as an $18-million project touted as an investment for nursing homes battling COVID-19 ended in cost overruns, and the units were underutilized.

The province promised to cover all operational costs for the units. The entire project, which also included 57 interior pods, reached almost $73 million in capital and operational costs.

It's expected to cost an additional $5 million to decommission the shelter and remediate the sites, according to tender documents.

Teitsma said Friday that following its expression of interest, the province received 46 requests for donations and nine for auction.

He said he preferred to spread the units to a wide range of proponents, rather than only a few.

"I think the idea of finding a lot of different community-good purposes was part of what we were hoping for," Teitsma said, adding preference was given to proponents who will keep visitation pods within their community.

Teitsma said some of the rejected options included businesses that wanted the repurposed shipping containers for commercial benefit.

The proponents must cover the cost of transporting the shelters to the new locations. Teitsma said he's confident the chosen recipients will have the capacity to do so.