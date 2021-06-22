Pandemic waves buoy liquor, cannabis, online gaming sales

The COVID-19 pandemic that kept businesses closed and Manitobans home fuelled big sales for alcohol, pot and online gambling.

At a legislative committee meeting Monday, the head of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corp. said liquor sales were up 10 per cent year over year, and home delivery of booze increased tenfold to $5 million in sales from $500,000 pre-pandemic.

